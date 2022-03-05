U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $87,995.15 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Derek Ussery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

