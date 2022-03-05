UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Black Knight worth $74,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

