UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 448,086 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Frontier Group worth $65,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $48,622,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $37,584,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $33,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $11,520,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $10,172,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $28,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,310 over the last 90 days.

ULCC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

