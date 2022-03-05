UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of J. M. Smucker worth $86,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

