UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Arch Capital Group worth $77,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

