UBS Group AG Purchases 1,695 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.