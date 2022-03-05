UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.58

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.06). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 75.90 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,447,007 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £991.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Ken McCullagh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,811.89). Also, insider Fionnuala Hogan purchased 26,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,917.32 ($26,723.90).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

