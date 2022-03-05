Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

