Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.
About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.