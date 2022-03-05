UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.93 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.97) to €18.00 ($20.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UniCredit from €17.00 ($19.10) to €19.50 ($21.91) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

