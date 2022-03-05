Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.