uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,195 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

