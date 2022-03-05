uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,195 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.
QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)
uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
