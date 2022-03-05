uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $13,228.80 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Leonard E. Post sold 795 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $13,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. uniQure has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

