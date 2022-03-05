United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UAPC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About United American Petroleum (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United American Petroleum (UAPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United American Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.