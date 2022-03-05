United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UAPC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get United American Petroleum alerts:

About United American Petroleum (Get Rating)

United American Petroleum Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm acquires leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and expansion of properties subject to leases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United American Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.