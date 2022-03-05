United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $316.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

