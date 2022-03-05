Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

UBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 628,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

