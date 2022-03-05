USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Joshua Foukas Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
USNA opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
