USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Joshua Foukas Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USNA opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

