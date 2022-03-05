USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

USDP stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in USD Partners by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in USD Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

