Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLNCF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

