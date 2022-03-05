Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VLNCF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.
About Valens
