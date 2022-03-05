Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.