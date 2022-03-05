VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.65% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 272,084 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 321,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 105,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.