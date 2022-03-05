Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 115,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 247,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

