Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.92. 805,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.