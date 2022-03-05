Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,764,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

