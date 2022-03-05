Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 48719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.92. The firm has a market cap of £51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

