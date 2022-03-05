Vaxart, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

