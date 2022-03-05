Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

PCVX opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.