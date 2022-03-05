Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAXX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

VAXX stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

