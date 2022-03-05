Veery Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.79. 2,455,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.