Veery Capital LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. 2,744,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,214. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.