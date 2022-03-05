Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.12 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.11. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

