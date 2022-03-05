Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Veracyte stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

