Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.