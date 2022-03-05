Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

VRNT stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,176. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

