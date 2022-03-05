Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Shares of VRE stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
