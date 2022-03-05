Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

NYSE VRTV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,403. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.