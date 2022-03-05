Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.91 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

