Vesuvius plc (VSVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.59) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 341.80 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £927.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.63.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.84) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.30).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

