Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

