VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

