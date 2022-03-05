VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

