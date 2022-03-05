Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS.
NYSE VSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
