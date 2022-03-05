Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS.

NYSE VSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

