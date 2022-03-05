Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $6,169,800.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.04 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

