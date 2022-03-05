Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

