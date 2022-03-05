Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 25,667 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Zuora worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

