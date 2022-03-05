Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

