Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 652,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 196,833 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.62 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

