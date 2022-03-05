Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 526,990 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,990 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 880,478 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.