Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 57,230 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,230 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.