Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 173.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

