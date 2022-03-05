Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 2,138 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Titan International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

